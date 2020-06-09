In a meeting which took place today it has been confirmed that the majority of clubs in the EFL have voted in favour of proposals to change the EFL regulations, should curtailment of the 2019/20 season be required as confirmed on the EFL official website.

As it stands the Championship looks likely to go ahead with fixtures being released yesterday whilst League Two looks all but set to be ended prematurely. League One appears more complicated with some clubs for and against whether or not to curtail the season.

The proposals were discussed at the meeting and will now be adopted by the EFL should the season need to be ended.

The decision was made for the final divisional placings to be determined on an unweighted points-per-game basis if required. Promotions and relegations will also stand despite rumours in some quarters of this being scrapped following speculation over ‘sporting integrity’.

In each division, the play-offs will all be played but will not be extended beyond the four teams. It had also been reported that particularly in League One, that the play-offs may be changed to include more teams due to how close clubs currently stand in terms of points and positions but this will now not be the case.

SATISFACTION

Following the meeting, the EFL Chairman Rick Parry has stated: “Whilst it has always remained the Board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs.”

“The Board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.”

“Today’s outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed Regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.”

“It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”

This is clearly a step in the right direction and offers more clarity to clubs in the EFL and their supporters following weeks of uncertainty.