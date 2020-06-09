Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has said that it has been good to see star man Joe Allen back at the club’s training ground after suffering an Achilles injury in March.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in March. The Welshman had starred in the Potters’ midfield as he usually does prior to the injury, but his season was brought to an abrupt end.

Allen underwent surgery on the injury and has been on the road to recovery ever since. Now, a bittersweet update has emerged regarding his injury.

Defender Ryan Shawcross moved to confirm that Allen has been back at the club’s training ground and walking around. However, he added that it is likely to be a “few more months” before he makes his return.

Shawcross said:

“Joe’s been a great signing for the club and he was performing really well before his horrible injury. It’s been good to see him at the training ground and back walking.

“I don’t think he’ll be back for a few more months but he’s looking good and he’s always kept himself in good shape. He’s a good professional and he’ll be doing everything he can to be ready as well as and as soon as possible.



“It’ll take time but I’m sure Joe will come stronger.”

Allen, 30, has been a pivotal player for Stoke City since signing from Liverpool in 2016. Across all competitions, the midfielder has played in 158 games for the club, scoring 20 goals and laying on 16 assists in the process.

Stoke City fans, players and staff will all be looking forward to Allen’s return but it looks as if they will have to wait until next season to see him back in action.