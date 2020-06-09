According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United’s departing youngster Harrison Male is keen to secure a move to a Football League club once his deal with the Whites comes to an end this summer.

Late last week, it was confirmed in a report from Leeds Live that young goalkeeper Harrison Male would be leaving Leeds United. Male, 18, is out of contract this summer and will now be on the lookout for a new club.

Upon the news, Male said that he will be looking to push himself to play at the highest level possible and by no means will be settling for the first offer that comes his way. Now, it has been reported by Football Insider that the young ‘keeper his keen to keep playing in the Football League.

Male first joined the club 12 years ago and made his way through the youth academy. He featured in the club’s youth setup and spent a stint out on loan with Tadcaster Albion but was unable to break into the senior side at Elland Road.

Now, he goes in search of a new club. As a young goalkeeper, Male will be hoping to take what he learnt in his time with Leeds United and express his abilities elsewhere.

As a young talent available on a free transfer, Male could prove to be a shrewd bit of business. Clubs will be forced into cutting transfer costs where possible and Male could be an interesting signing for a Football League club looking to add some competition to the goalkeeping ranks.