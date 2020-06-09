As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers have been linked with a move for Portsmouth left-back Brandon Haunstrup.

Portsmouth defender Brandon Haunstrup’s contract at Fratton Parke expires this summer. Haunstrup is one of a wide range of Football League players to have expiring contracts this summer, with the financial implications of the season’s suspension throwing the futures of out of contract players into uncertainty.

Now, a report has claimed that Haunstrup could remain in League One. Bristol Rovers – who are likely to make the most out of free transfers this summer – have been said keen on Haunstrup. A report from Bristol Live has claimed that Haunstrup is on the radar of the Gas this summer.

In a fan Q&A, journalist Sam Frost has provided an insight into the links between Rovers and Haunstrup. He said:

“Haunstrup is also set to be a free agent this summer, with the left-back almost certain to leave Pompey. Young, talented, coachable and affordable, he fits the brief Ben Garner and Tommy Widdrington are working to.

“But as I say, we will start getting more concrete news when the retained lists start becoming official over the next fortnight.”

Haunstrup, 23, has been with Portsmouth for entire career to date – excluding a brief loan spell with Sutton United. In total, the defender has played in 57 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on five assists along the way.

Now, with Bristol Rovers interested, it will be interesting to see if Haunstrup makes a move to the Memorial Stadium this summer. Bristol Rovers fans, would you like to see Haunstrup join the club this summer?

