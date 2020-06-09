Writing for The Athletic, Greg Evans says that Aston Villa is readying themselves to revisit January interest that they had in Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Current Villans boss, Dean Smith, is said by Evans to have had a long-term interest in the player dubbed the ‘Algerian Messi’ going back to last summer. What put Villa off a move for him was Brentford’s reported £20million asking price.

Villa did submit a bid this January “understood to be around £14million” but were rebuffed by the Bees due to it being too low. Trouble is, Benrahma has continued to excel and that has raised his price somewhat.

Smith knows Benrahma well, having signed the No 10 when he was in charge at Griffin Park. Evans writes that Villa boss Smith is aware of the lack of direct pace in his side, something that Benrahma would change.

Villa already face one obstacle in any chase for three-cap Algerian flyer with Premier League competition coming from Chelsea, West Ham and Crystal Palace. There are also two other considerations that must be met writes The Athletic’s Evan.

First and foremost, Villa must survive as a Premier League side and avoid relegation. Preserving this top-flight status is key but asl is the sale of Jack Grealish with sides said to be interested in the mercurial Villa midfielder with prices of £50million being bandied around.

Benrahma is a direct goal-threat. The Algerian has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

With stats and output like this, it’s easy to see why the ‘Alergian Messi’ is being courted so highly by Premier League sides.