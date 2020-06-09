Leeds United Journalist Phil Hay has provided a key update on preparations ahead of the Championship restart in a Q&A with The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants are all set to kick-off their season once again on June 21 against Cardiff City as they look to continue their fine form before the suspension of the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Leeds will be looking to step up their training preparations with a date now in mind and Hay has confirmed that they will be looking to play either in-house games or friendlies ahead of the restart.

A Leeds fan asked: “Do Leeds have plans to play any friendlies or will they stick to murderball?” Hay then responded by saying: “They intend to play a couple – whether that’s in-house games or friendlies against other clubs.”

Manager Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to see his side face some sort of competitive action before the season kicks off again to ensure his players are at the peak of their physical conditioning.

A trip to Cardiff will be followed by an eagerly anticipated clash with Fulham at Elland Road, with Leeds looking to stay ahead of the chasing pack, which is led by the Cottagers.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and one point ahead of second-placed West Brom as they look to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Many Championship clubs are looking to take part in friendlies of some sort to test themselves out against elite opposition with each side knowing how important it will be to hit the ground running when the season resumes.

Leeds’ first two games against Cardiff and Fulham could be vital with the difference between them winning both games or losing both games likely to decide their promotion hopes.