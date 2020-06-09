Championship duo West Brom and Bristol City want Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The Addicks’ striker is leaving the London club at the end of his contract and is a man in-demand.

The likes of Sivasspor, Burnley, Brentford and Rangers are all also believed to be keen to sign him over the coming months.

Taylor, who is 30 years old, has been prolific for Charlton since his move there from AFC Wimbledon in June 2018, scoring 25 goals in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion from League One.

The Monserrat international has managed 11 goals in this campaign but has now played his last game for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Taylor is a well-travelled footballer and has played for various clubs in the past such as AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Partick Thistle and Scunthorpe United.

His next move is the biggest of his career, hence why he is unwilling to risk getting injured playing for Charlton when the season resumes this month.

West Brom may see him as an ideal summer target to strengthen their attack for next season, where they may be back in the Premier League.

Bristol City and Brentford, on the other hand, are both ambitious Championship sides and will also be competing for a place in the top flight when the season resumes later this month.

Taylor will not be short of options this summer with clubs both domestic and abroad competing for his services.

