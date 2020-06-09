Significant details have emerged concerning the takeover of Charlton Athletic with reports from the Daily Mail that the sale of the club could be completed today to a consortium led by Manchester-based businessman Paul Elliott.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the Addicks with several interested bidders but the sale to Elliott is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Elliott is understood to have built his finance in property before investing in the hospitality trade but now looks set to turn his attention to football with the purchase of the London-based club.

Current Charlton owners Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall have been at loggerheads and this has caused ructions within the hierarchy at the club.

However, with further clarity over the future of the club, this should allow for manager Lee Bowyer to progress and build solid foundations for his side as they look to steer clear of relegation when they resume the Championship campaign.

There had been allegations made against Southall which resulted in Nimer refusing to inject any further finances into the club until Southall was no longer a part of the hierarchy.

Charlton have endured a frustrating time of late with the complications over their takeover and the refusal of three key players to continue to take to the pitch for the remaining nine games.

Lyle Taylor will not be joining the Addicks squad for the remainder of the campaign and Chris Solly and loanee David Davis will also be absent as Lee Bowyer’s men look to avoid an immediate return to League One.