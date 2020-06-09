Plymouth Argyle have released ex-Rotherham United and Bristol City striker Ryan Taylor, as announced by their official club website.

Ryan Lowe’s side have become the latest Football League club to release their retained list. Alex Fletcher, Joel Grant, Tafari Moore, Michael Peck and Tom Purrington are also leaving as free agents this summer.

The Pilgrims have also offered new deals to out of contract players like Antoni Sarcevic, Niall Canavan and Conor Grant.

For players departing the club, their website has read: “We thank all departing Pilgrims for contributing to the life of the club and the success of the team while they have been at Home Park, and we wish them nothing but the very best in their future ventures.”

Taylor, who is 32 years old, made 20 appearances this past season and chipped in with three goals.

He joined Argyle in 2017 but will now have to weigh up his options on a free transfer over the coming months.

The experienced striker has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date and is decent options for clubs needing attacking reinforcements this summer.

Taylor started out at Rotherham United as a youngster and has since gone onto have spells with the likes of Burton Albion, Exeter City, Bristol City, Portsmouth and Oxford United.

Plymouth are set to learn their fate today and could be poised for a return to League One with them currently sat in 3rd place in the fourth tier. However, Taylor will not be joining them there.

Would you take Taylor at your club?