Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that “it hasn’t quite worked out” for Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts since his Baggies exit in an interview with West Brom News.

Roberts made the move from the Hawthorns to Elland Road in 2018 but has struggled with injuries throughout his time with the Whites having made just 45 appearances in all competitions during his two-and-a-half-year spell.

Whilst at West Brom, Roberts failed to make the grade for the Midlands club and instead enjoyed loan spells at Oxford United, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town.

Since he moved to Leeds he has only made 24 Championship appearances from the start and former West Brom striker Phillips believes he would have wanted to have made more of an impact than he has done.

“When you move, at the time, you think it’s the right thing,” Phillips said. “Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn’t it?”

“Some people, when they move, they think it’s going to kickstart their career and you think you’re going to get more game-time but, unfortunately, some of these don’t work out. It hasn’t for Tyler.”

“Hopefully, when the season reconvenes, he starts playing more football because he’s a good player.”

Such was his disappointing time at West Brom, he only made one appearance for the club and it seemed in the best interest of both him and the club to allow him to depart for Leeds.

There is no doubting that Roberts is a useful squad player when he is at the top of his game and there is no reason why he can’t play a pivotal role for the Yorkshire giants as they look to win promotion.