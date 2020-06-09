Swansea City’s head of recruitment Andy Scott is planning for next season already, as per their official club website.

The Championship side have been scouring the globe identifying potential summer transfer targets as they cast an eye on the next campaign.

The Swans currently sit 11th in the league table and are only three points off the Play-Offs with nine games left to play when the season resumes this month.

However, that has not stopped the Welsh outfit start looking to the future and they are hoping to get a head start over their rivals.

Scott has said, as per their website: “At Swansea City, we have to think out of the box. There’s no good me going to a game to watch a player where there are lots of scouts doing the same from bigger clubs with bigger budgets.

“It’s the same now – I’m watching games and players from around the world. My work starts with firstly identifying a player, and then assessing the standard of the league and the clubs and comparing it with our required standard.

“It can be a player from Germany’s Bundesliga 2, the Segunda in Spain or leagues in Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia or Ireland, for example. So there’s plenty of work going on behind the scenes that will hopefully help us next season.”

Steve Cooper has had a decent first season at Swansea since his move there last summer. He will be hoping for a strong end to the campaign and build on his work over the coming months.

Their first game back is against Middlesbrough away on 20th June.

Can Swansea push into the Play-Offs when the season resumes?