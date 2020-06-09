According to an article by Gregg Evans of The Athletic, Aston Villa are to revisit January interest in Brentford’s star attacking midfielder Said Benrahma.

This revisited interest is on one condition – if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. In revisiting this interest, they will be up against London trio Chelsea, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old only cost the London side £1.5million and has more than repaid the Bees that outlay. He could prove a good piece of business with this added interest from Villa.

The Athletic’s Evans writes that Villa submitted a January bid “understood to be around £14million” but were rebuffed by Brentford who had set a £20million price. Even that price has been revised with Evans of the opinion that “Brentford believe he is worth in excess of £25million.”

if Villa are successful in avoiding relegation and do move for the ‘Algerian Messi‘ this is what they will get for their money. Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Benrahma has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

That goal threat, backed up by the number of assists and the general style of his play makes Benrahma an interesting proposition for Aston Villa to take a punt on. The outlay isn’t eye-wateringly high and it is plain to see that the Algerian has a skill-set that would translate well to the Premier League.

Would Said Benrahma be a hit for Villa in the Premier League?