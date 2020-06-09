Former footballer Stan Collymore has offered his verdict on the situation surrounding Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor in his column in The Mirror.

Taylor has refused to play for the Addicks for the remaining nine games of the Championship season which is set to resume on June 20, with this contract expiring on June 30.

At 30-years-old Taylor is looking for his final lucrative contract and is concerned that continuing to play for Charlton could bring an injury and hamper his chances of a big-money move.

Collymore has provided his views and a potential solution to this kind of situation. “I have every sympathy for players such as Lyle Taylor at Charlton who are out of contract and are saying they won’t go back to play the remaining games of the season.”

“If you only sign a one-month deal and you’re then sidelined for six months you’re up the creek without a paddle.”

“The common-sense approach would be for clauses to be inserted in all short-term contracts that are signed to get players through until the end of this season,” he continued.

“Those clauses should state that, if a player gets injured before this season ends, then their agreement will automatically extend until the transfer window that follows their return to full match fitness.”

DIFFICULT

Whilst this would eradicate the issue of Taylor having a club should he get injured however this would only be for a short period. In the situation of the Charlton striker, he would be 31-years-old by the time the next transfer window arrives and would a club be willing to take a gamble on someone of this age?

It appears that Taylor is looking to make the move to a Premier League side or a top-flight side whether that be in England or Scotland with West Bromwich Albion and Rangers both interested.

Whether those two sides would be willing to take a risk on someone with no Premier League experience returning from injury appears difficult to imagine.