Coventry City have insisted Mark Robins is going nowhere despite him being in the running for the Birmingham City job, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues’ boss is being linked with the soon-to-be vacant Blues’ managerial position.

Birmingham will be in the hunt for a new manager to replace Pep Clotet, who is leaving the Midlands side at the end of this season. The72 picked out five potential candidates for the job, including Chris Hughton and Lee Bowyer.

Robins, who is 50 years old, has done an impressive job with Coventry since 2017 which has fuelled rumours of a switch to Birmingham now.

However, Coventry CEO Dave Boddy has said he is not leaving anytime soon, as per CoventryLive: “There has been no approach made to the club or to Mark from Birmingham City. Both Mark and the football club remain determined to achieve our shared goal of moving the club forward together.

“We have a very strong relationship with Birmingham City and they have been very good to us during our season at St. Andrews, so we are very thankful with them for that.”

He added: “I have spoken to Mark today and he joins the club in our shared desire to move the club forward into the Championship.”

Robins is an experienced manager who has also previously managed the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United.

He is currently in his second spell in charge of Coventry, having managed them before in 2012/13.

Will Coventry keep Robins?