West Bromwich Albion are set to be given a huge boost ahead of the resumption of the Championship season with the news that Rayhaan Tulloch will extend his stay at the club as reported by The Athletic.

The youngster is one of the hottest prospects to emerge from the Albion academy in recent times and there has been speculation over his future for some time.

The report states that Tulloch will be included in the squad for the remaining nine games of the campaign which increases the likelihood that he will stay at the Hawthorns beyond this season.

The teenager has had negotiations with the club but talks had appeared to hit a stumbling block and him leaving as a free agent was touted as a real possibility.

Rangers and Aston Villa have been credited with having an interest in the winger with West Brom believing that Tulloch’s wage demands were too high to justify offering him a professional contract.

However, there have been productive talks during lockdown and with the face of finances having significantly changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, things are now looking a lot more positive.

Tulloch has impressed with his displays for Albion’s under-23s and once he has signed a long-term deal at The Hawthorns, it appears he will be more involved in the first-team reckoning.

The 19-year-old will still face huge competition from Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Kamil Grosicki and potentially Kyle Edwards for a place in the starting XI for the nine games which remain.

When next season comes around it appears unlikely he will still be at the Hawthorns as Slaven Bilic could decide to send him on loan to a club in the Championship if the Baggies win promotion in order to gain regular first-team football.

Do you think Rayhaan Tulloch should remain at the Hawthorns?