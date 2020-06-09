West Brom are expected to release Jack Fitzwater this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The centre-back is back training with the Baggies at the moment despite it apparently being “almost certain” he will leave the club on a free.

Fitzwater, who is 22 years old, is out of contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls at the end of the month and may have to start weighing up his options.

He has returned to train with Slaven Bilic’s side to add more cover and depth for the remaining fixtures.

The Birmingham-born defender is a product of the West Brom academy but has never made a senior appearance for the Midlands side. Instead, he has been a key player for their youth sides and has had various loan spells away.

Fitzwater’s first taste of first-team football came during the 2015/16 season which he spent at Chesterfield and Hednesford Town respectively.

He then spent the first-half of the 2017/18 campaign in League Two at Forest Green Rovers and has since had three separate stints at Walsall.

Fitzwater has got Football League experience under his belt and would be a decent option for clubs out there needing defensive reinforcements this summer.

At the age of 22, he is obviously not considered a youngster by the Baggies anymore and if they are promoted back to the Premier League this season then he would sink further down the pecking order.

Fitzwater’s contract situation is something for Albion fans to keep an eye on this month.



