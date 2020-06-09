The social and political atmosphere is highly charged at the moment. An insidious demon of the past, one that never truly went away, is back at the forefront of affairs – racism. Exacerbated by the recent killing of George Floyd, it has thrown issues of inequality and division back into the spotlight.

Across social media it has become a hot topic and created many ‘experts’ with half a story and even less understanding than that of the issues. It has also brought a more bigoted and horrible side out of some, a side borne of old prejudice.

That side was highlighted by Barnsley player Clarke Oduor with his tweet (below) of comments that he found on Facebook:

Twitter: My hands are shaking after reading this, and yet racism doesn’t happen in the UK, right? These people are in the ci… https://t.co/XytgkZuuDK (@Clarke_Oduor)

The comments that Oduor highlights a reminiscent of a bygone era that really hasn’t gone away. All that has happened is that it’s been buried, stored away, until the time is ripe again for it to be brought back out of storage, dusted down and spouted again.

The comments that the former Leeds United player highlights were seized upon by many in reply to what he highlighted in saying “These people are in the city I play for.” The replies are heartwarming, a reminder that such despicable attitudes are not shared by the majority.

However, it is the responses to the following retweet from the club themselves that are of particular interest:

Twitter: They won’t be watching you play at Oakwell, Clarke. https://t.co/NypIOA6XRT (@BarnsleyFC)

As is clear as day to see, Barnsley have categorically stated that the authors of those comments on Facebook will not be welcome at Oakwell, the Tykes home ground. Barnsley’s comment brought the following responses from Reds fans.

Good work Barnsley — Rob (@thepullofyou_) June 8, 2020

Few Tarn supporters pretending they haven’t seen this tweet. Cowards an all — Andy Goodwin (@realandygoodwin) June 8, 2020

Well in Reds 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sBTdE6iM1r — Daniel Finney (@DanielMFinney) June 8, 2020

class ban them for life — Thomas Cheetham (@CheethamBFC) June 8, 2020

Class response 👌 — Joseph O'Connor (@josephtoconnor) June 8, 2020

Definitely a look check and ban. 👏🏻👏🏻 Why I posted what I did last night. They're hidden everywhere and I don't want no racist following me on Twitter. I was assured there wasn't any… This says it all. 😠😠 Cowards, the lot of them. — Lucy Dawn (@LucyDawn89) June 8, 2020

It’s not just Barnsley fans commenting either; fans from other clubs are weighing in on the Tykes stance.

1- what a class reply ❤️( Rotherham fan )

2- plz someone inform the lad Barnsley is a ‘tarn’ not a city — Charlie Hawkes🔴⚪️ (@CharlieEwanHawk) June 8, 2020

👏🏻👏🏻⚽️💙 from a Posh fan. (Yes really, certain topics outweigh rivalry) 🙏🏻 — Wombling Free (@Mgdservices1972) June 8, 2020

What is heartening to see is that fans are not willing to accept the issues of racism in society and that they are prepared to call it out.