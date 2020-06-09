The social and political atmosphere is highly charged at the moment. An insidious demon of the past, one that never truly went away, is back at the forefront of affairs – racism. Exacerbated by the recent killing of George Floyd, it has thrown issues of inequality and division back into the spotlight.

Across social media it has become a hot topic and created many ‘experts’ with half a story and even less understanding than that of the issues. It has also brought a more bigoted and horrible side out of some, a side borne of old prejudice.

That side was highlighted by Barnsley player Clarke Oduor with his tweet (below) of comments that he found on Facebook:

The comments that Oduor highlights a reminiscent of a bygone era that really hasn’t gone away. All that has happened is that it’s been buried, stored away, until the time is ripe again for it to be brought back out of storage, dusted down and spouted again.

The comments that the former Leeds United player highlights were seized upon by many in reply to what he highlighted in saying “These people are in the city I play for.” The replies are heartwarming, a reminder that such despicable attitudes are not shared by the majority.

However, it is the responses to the following retweet from the club themselves that are of particular interest:

As is clear as day to see, Barnsley have categorically stated that the authors of those comments on Facebook will not be welcome at Oakwell, the Tykes home ground. Barnsley’s comment brought the following responses from Reds fans.

It’s not just Barnsley fans commenting either; fans from other clubs are weighing in on the Tykes stance.

What is heartening to see is that fans are not willing to accept the issues of racism in society and that they are prepared to call it out.