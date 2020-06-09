During a fan Q&A on Bristol Live, journalist Sam Frost has said there is “definitely a chance” of Jonson Clarke-Harris signing a new deal with Bristol Rovers but admitted that there is still a range of factors that would need to fall into place.

Over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with a move away from the League One side. Since joining the club, the striker has been in impressive form and Championship sides have been said keen.

In January, Football Insider claimed that Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Charlton Athletic were all interested in a late deal. However, a move away never materialised.

Now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, questions regarding his future have resurfaced. Clarke-Harris’ current deal expires at the end of next season. During a fan Q&A, Bristol Live’s Sam Frost has answered a question regarding the Gas’ star man.

Frost moved to say that there is still a good chance he signs a new deal but admitted: “There is so many things up in the air at the moment which would need to fall into place“.

He went on to say that he believes it would be wise for the striker to sign a new deal but if he rejects a contract, added that Bristol Rovers should look to move him on to make sure they don’t lose him on a free in the following summer.

In total, Clarke-Harris has netted 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season. His 2019/20 tally takes him to 26 goals in 51 games for the club, laying on three assists in the process.

