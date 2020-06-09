Speaking to Non-League Daily, AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite has said that the club will be releasing former Blackpool and Oldham Athletic man Danny Philliskirk this summer.

Attacker Danny Philliskirk dropped down to the National League to join AFC Fylde in 2018. He had spent his entire career prior to the move in the Football League and has been with Fylde since.

But now, amid the financial uncertainty of the game due to the season’s suspension, it has now been revealed that Philliskirk will be leaving the club.

David Haythornthwaite – chairman of AFC Fylde – has spoken about the departure of Philliskirk. Speaking to Non-League Daily, he said that the club had hoped to keep him on but added that the current financial climate means they can not afford to keep him on. He said:

“Ultimately, we’d like to keep him, but because of the situation, we can’t guarantee him anything at the moment, and it wouldn’t be right for me to go and spend that money when I can’t afford to pay the existing players that I’ve got.”

Philliskirk, 29, has played in 76 games across all competitions for Fylde, scoring six goals and laying on four assists. He has dropped into a deeper role in central midfield with Fylde having previously spent his career playing further forward.

Philliskirk spent time in Oldham’s youth academy before linking up with Chelsea in 2007. He spent time out on loan in the Football League with Oxford United and Sheffield United. Since then he has gone on to play for the likes of Coventry City (one appearance), Oldham (124 appearances, 25 goals and 14 assists) and Blackpool (71 appearances, 11 goals and three assists).

Now, with free agency looming, Philliskirk will be on the lookout for a new club.