As per a report from Non-League Daily, AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite has said that former Middlesbrough and Bradford City man Mark Yeates is set to leave the club this summer, with his current deal poised to expire.

The financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic has put many Football League clubs into unchartered territory. Clubs have been threatened with the possibility of going as a result of football’s shutdown and the effects have been felt hard in the National League as well.

One club who looks set to be forced into letting star players leave at the end of their deals is AFC Fylde. Fylde can not afford to renew some deals and now, club chairman David Haythornthwaite has moved to reveal that playmaker Mark Yeates is expected to leave, saying he “will probably be departing”.

Yeates has been with AFC Fylde since his departure from Eastleigh FC in 2019. In total, he has registered one goal and four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Now, however, it has been revealed that he will be on the lookout for a new club this summer. Yeates, now 35, came through the Spurs academy and spent time out on loan in the Football League before joining Colchester United in 2007. Over the course of his career, Yeates spent notable stints with Colchester, Bradford City, Watford and Sheffield United.

Arguably one of the biggest moments of his career was when he netted the fourth goal in Bradford’s FA Cup upset win over Chelsea in 2015.

Now, with free agency on the horizon, it will be interesting to see where Yeates ends up next.