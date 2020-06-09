Speaking to Birmingham Live, former Birmingham City striker Kevin Phillips has declared his interest in the vacant managerial role at St Andrew’s after it was confirmed that Pep Clotet would be leaving at the end of the season.

Birmingham City announced at the start of this week that Pep Clotet would be leaving his role as manager at the end of the season. Clotet is moving on to “explore other coaching opportunities”, opening the door for a new man to take charge at St Andrew’s.

A host of names have been linked with the role. Chris Hughton, Craig Gardner, Slavisa Jokanovic and more have been linked with the post and now, a former Birmingham City player has declared his interest in the role.

Kevin Phillips has delved into coaching since his retirement and now, he has opened the door to a return to Birmingham City as manager. Speaking to Birmingham Live, he declared his interest in the role, saying:

“I would be interested. I have always said I want to get into management, it’s a club I loved playing for and I will always have an affiliation with it.”

Phillips previously spent three years with Birmingham. In his time with the club, he scored 22 goals in 82 appearances for the club, laying on four assists in the process.

Phillips has held roles at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City but has been out of coaching since 2019 when he left his role with the Potters. Now, having gained experience as a coach and assistant manager, he seems keen on taking his steps into senior management.

Birmingham City fans, would you like to see Kevin Phillips appointed as your new manager?

Would you appoint Kevin Phillips as Birmingham City manager?