Hull City currently sit in a very awkward position at the minute. They are 21 in the Championship and just two points clear of Charlton Athletic and the relegation places. Next up for the Tigers when the season resumes on June 20? Charlton Athletic in what will be a true six-pointer. Speaking to the club website, Jordy De Wijs says that the players are chomping at the bit to get going.

Dutchman De Wijs arrived at the KCOM from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven for around £350,000 in mid-July 2018. He’s made 28 appearances (1 goal) this season in a campaign that has seen the Tigers mauled in a horrendous run of form that has seen them lose 10 of their last 12 games, collecting just 2 points from the last 36 available to them.

Speaking to the club website, De Wijs’ words are bellicose and show a fighting spirit in the squad. Talking of the mood in the squad, De Wijs says:

“We have a fit and healthy group now that everybody is back from injury and we are all hungry to play again,” he said. We have been working hard in training and everyone in the team is ready for the games and the season to restart.”

A run in any way similar to the one from their last dozen games before lockdown would be disastrous for the Tigers. However, De Wijs says that this is not going to be the case when football comes back around again. Commenting on this he said:

“We are feeling confident but we have to stand up as a group, give everything and make the most of our nine remaining games to make sure we are in a good position when the season finishes.”

Whether Jordy De Wijs words and fighting talk have any gravitas remains to be seen. Come June 20, in little under a fortnight, Hull City fans will get their answers.

