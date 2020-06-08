Gaetano Berardi came over to Leeds United as Massimo Cellino packed his newly-bought venture with players from the Italian leagues. Of those who arrived, the one-time Swiss international is the only one to have stood the test of time.

Not only has Berardi stood this test of time, he has also become tied to the Leeds United terrace faithful. It’s not only his no-nonsense style of defending that won their hearts – it’s his loyalty to the cause.

His embrace of that ‘side before self’ mentality which runs through the very core of the club was never more evident than refusing to join his fellow imports in pulling a sickie. That was when he refused to join the ‘Sicknote Six’ in his very first season at the club. Whilst they cried off sick from the Charlton game at The Valley, Berardi travelled with the squad even though injured.

Now, well the affable Berardi is nearing the end of his current deal with the Whites. Come to the end of June, that is it – he is effectively out of contract. However, the former Sampdoria defender is no Lyle Taylor and he will stick around until this season is at its natural end.

After that, there are some who feel he has yearnings for a return to Italy. Others, they say that a Leeds United in the Premier League would give him the incentive for one last Whites hurrah. Whichever way is pulled and tugged at, Berardi is aware of what people are saying.



In the latest of Leeds United’s #Ask series, he responded to many questions and one of those was about his link to the fans. He responded to this saying:

“When I remember the nice things that I read, the nice messages that I receive, it’s a really good feeling. Of course, there might be people that don’t like me but it’s a good feeling when I remember the people that like what I do and most importantly, those who respect me.”

Berardi was then asked about his future at the club beyond this season. Wary of this, but with his eye on the prize, the fan favourite replied:

“I don’t know, I just want to finish the season as best we can. There are bigger things to do before I think about my future.”

Reflection – is a deep bond enough to keep Berardi a White?

The big question, though, is this: will the love of the fans be strong enough to keep Gaetano Berardi at Elland Road? It’s a difficult one, it really is. The fans love him, even did when he was getting sent off left, right and centre. There is a deep bond between him and the fans and it is a reciprocal feeling too.

The fans and Berardi have a deep bond, one based around a common link. Would it be enough to keep him at the club if Leeds United failed to achieve promotion? Probably not. However, throw promotion and the Premier League into the mix and it could be one of those factors that helps to tip Berardi’s thinking the right way.

