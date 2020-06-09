Port Vale head coach John Askey has told the Stoke Sentinel that he is still waiting to hear whether Nathan Smith will sign a new contract with the club.

With the Sky Bet League Two season expected to be finished early, many teams are already moving on and announcing their retain lists. Port Vale are one of those teams and have confirmed that they have offered new deals to seven of their players. As part of the retain list, Mark Cullen, Shaun Brisley and Cristian Montano have signed new deals with Port Vale.

One player that no one is sure of is Smith. The 24-year-old midfielder came through the Port Vale youth system and has been a regular for the first team for many years. However, despite that he could end up leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

His boss Askey says Smith is likely waiting to see if there is any interest from Sky Bet League One and all he can do is wait to see if he stays.

Askey said: “I have been speaking to Nathan for a while now and I think he is just waiting to see if someone from a higher division comes in. I can’t see him signing for somebody in the same division.

“If it is someone in a higher division then it depends what team. If it is a team that is lesser than ourselves – because we have ambitions to try to get up – then you still have to think about whether he will be fighting at the bottom end of League One or whether he will be moving to a team that are doing well.”

