Colchester United’s Luke Prosser has told the club website that he can’t wait to compete in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

The upcoming League Two play-offs will probably be the most unique so-called end of season lottery to ever happen. While it is still not confirmed yet, it is set to be voted on at a crunch EFL meeting, it is expected that League Two will be finished early and final positions decided on the Points Per Game model.

And with the season finished early, all that will be left is the play-offs. Teams set to compete are already back in training ahead of what will be a tense end of the season. The matches will be behind closed doors instead of the loud and intense crowds usually present at these fixtures.

Despite that, Prosser is incredibly excited to get going again and can’t wait for the potential play-off match against Exeter City.

Prosser said: “We always hoped that we’d get the chance to finish the job somehow this season, and since it was suggested it could be straight to the Play-Offs, the lads have been fully focussed.”

“The whole squad has come back in great shape. I trained pretty much every day in lockdown to make sure I was ready if we did get back and it looks like the rest of the lads did as well.

“I came here four years ago with a few promotions under my belt already, and the plan was to get another one as soon as possible here with Colchester United.

“We went close a couple of times, but I was confident that we’d get into the Play-Offs even with the nine games left this time round.

“We’ve had a great season in the cups but we all want to end on a high now we’ve got this opportunity.

“Leading the lads out in the Semi-Finals will be a great feeling, but getting through and leading them out at Wembley would be even better.”

