With the EFL Championship set to resume on June 20th – fixtures have been announced today – Hull City have confirmed that they have extended the loan of Champions-elect Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane.

The youngster’s original loan deal was set to expire at the end of May, but the Tigers will be delighted to add him to their ranks for the remainder of the season. He has signed an extension that keeps him at the KCOM until the Championship season concludes.

As has happened with a lot of City’s players since January, Kane was injured after making only a handful of appearances for the East Yorkshire club. He has been on the sidelines since February, and will no doubt be keen to make his mark for City in the remaining nine fixtures as they try to move away from the relegation zone. They currently sit 21st, two points above Charlton Atheltic – a club they play in the first fixture on June 20th.

He will be competing for places with Marcus Maddison – should he extend his loan deal from Peterborough – as well as Josh Bowler, who extended his loan deal from cross City rivals Everton last week. Add Keane Lewis Potter, James Scott, Jon Toral, Tom Eaves and Marcus Samuelson into the mix should they be injury-free and manager Grant McCann will have a major selection headache for his forward line.

Hull fans – should Kane go straight back into the squad to make the difference at the KCOM?