Oxford United have extended the loan of Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne to last for any more games that have to be played as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old striker started his career in the West Ham United academy but ended up switching to the Middlesbrough youth system in 2019. During his time at West Ham he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Oxford. He would go on to make 13 league appearances for Middlesbrough before returning to Oxford on loan in the January transfer window.

Browne would go on to make an impact at Oxford as he would score four goals in 11 appearances before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. His loan ended at the end of May but with Oxford likely to play on due to being in the play-off places, the U’s needed him back so they had the best shot at winning promotion. And now alongside Matty Taylor and Ben Woodburn who have also extended their loans, Browne will be sticking around the Kassam Stadium for a bit longer.

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson said: “Marcus has been brilliant for us and it’s great to have him here a little longer. The fans know what a special player he can be and he was a big part of the team in our run of positive results before Lockdown began.

“With Matty, Ben and now Marcus available we are in really good shape and as we have said all along, all we want now is a chance to play again and to try to win promotion on the pitch.”

Are you happy Marcus Browne is staying at Oxford?