QPR are to play friendly matches against Chelsea and West Ham United before the Sky Bet Championship restarts according to a report from West London Sport.

The last match that QPR played was away at Preston North End on the 7th March. In that game, they were able to come from behind to win 3-1 with goals from Grant Hall, Ryan Manning and Ebrechi Eze sealing a win despite a Geoff Cameron red card and conceding a penalty from Daniel Johnson. Their next match against Barnsley was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

That game against Barnsley will now happen on June 20th after the EFL announced a new fixture list which will see the rest of the season played over June and July. One concern about the season restart is that because there has been no competitive action for three months, players will not be match fit when games are back underway.

As part of QPR’s preparations for the season restart, they will be playing two behind closed doors friendlies against their London rivals. One of these matches will be against Chelsea. The West London sides haven’t played against each other since 2015 when Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Cesc Fabregas. The other friendly will be against West Ham. Much like Chelsea, they haven’t played against each other in 2015 when both sides were in the Premier League. That match finished 0-0.

There is no date known for these fixtures but could happen as soon as this weekend.

