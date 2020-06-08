Earlier today Birmingham City announced that Pep Clotet and the Blues would be parting company at the end of the current season, a season that is due to restart on June 20. It seems to be a mutual parting of ways, and one that was amicable or that’s how it seems from what has been released.

The feedback from the majority of Birmingham city fans commenting on the club’s tweet was largely very positive for Clotet. His leaving the club when this campaign is over brings an end to what will have been a 51-game reign at St Andrews.

As well being appreciated by the fans, Pep Clotet is also receiving a lot of love from players such as teen sensation Jude Bellingham who tweeted this:

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sport

Bellingham hasn’t only been given a chance this season by Clotet, the Spaniard’s decision has put the 16-year-old in line for a big move to either Manchester United or Dortmund with figures of up to £50million being bandied around.

The Stourbridge-born teen starlet, who turns 17 at the end of this month, has featured in 32 of Birmingham’s 37 games so far this season. He has underlined his potential with 3 goals and 4 assists for the Blues.

His tweeted thank you to Clotet (above) was bound to garner some fan reaction and that has been the case. Here are how some Birmingham City fans reacted to Bellingham on Twitter.

For Pep Clotet, the future is uncertain. The only uncertainty in terms of Jude Bellingham’s future is whether he’s moving to Manchester United or Borussia Dortmund.

