Walsall head coach Darrell Clarke has told the Express and Star about what his training plans will be for next season.

Today, a vote on the future of the current Sky Bet League Two season will take place. The season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every team in League Two has declared they want the season to end early so its unlikely there’ll be any surprises coming out of this meeting.

What many teams are more interested in is when next season will start. While it normally start at the beginning of August, this would be unlikely to be in line with the Sky Bet Championship and Premier League, both of which will now end in July as they plan to continue their season. In order to line up more with teams higher up, League Two might end up delaying their start.

No matter when the season starts, Clarke has said he has got his training plans ready.

Clarke said: “We have plans ahead if the season kicks off as it would in the first week of August and if it’s delayed a little bit we then work back.

“We’ll be looking at a six-week pre-season programme for the normal kick-off in August, which would be June 22. If the season is delayed then we’ll be looking for an eight-week pre-season programme.

“Players have had a fair bit of time off and in the first couple weeks the players wouldn’t be in full-time. We’re well-organised and we know where we’re heading and when we get clarity on dates we’ll be able to let the fans know a bit more.

“For the last 20 games of this season we were a top seven team and the last 10 games we were a top three team in League two, so we’re looking to build on that.

“We had great momentum at the right time, who’s to say we wouldn’t have made the play-offs, I know it was an outside shot but it was still a shot.

“My teams are renowned for finishing seasons well so we’re hoping to keep a nucleus of what we have together and kicking on.”

