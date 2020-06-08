Bradford City head coach Stuart McCall has told the Telegraph and Argus that fans should not expect a raft of new signings coming into the club.

Today, Sky Bet League Two will vote on how they want the season to proceed. Every club, including Bradford, in this division has already expressed their wish for the season to end, meaning this has been a foregone conclusion for a while. But there are still some things that need to be sorted out such as the play-offs and when the next season will start.

It is this last part that has made things tough for Bradford. Their head coach McCall has already stated he won’t be signing any players soon because they don’t know what the future holds because of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of news, some fans have grown to expect a massive overhaul of the squad, something many want after they missed out on the play-offs.

But McCall has revealed that there won’t be as many signings as some expect, saying it might just end up being five loans. This is showing the true effect on the EFL of the Coronavirus pandemic.

McCall said: “We’ve got 14 players signed on for next season and we’re adding four young lads getting promoted from the youth team.

“I would probably say we are looking for a squad of 22-23, so it might not be a case of a raft of signings.

“It might even be five loans. Again, there’s no certainty on anything at this moment.”

