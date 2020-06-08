Fleetwood Town’s Harry Souttar has told the club website that he is happy to see his teammates again as they returned to training.

Not only has the football season been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but training grounds across the country were also shut down. This meant instead of training together, players were confined to their homes and had to follow a fitness regiment set by their coaches.

There has been no decision on the future of the Sky Bet League One season yet though it is expected it will follow the lead of Sky Bet League Two and finish early. Even if that is the case, it is expected that the play-offs will still happen meaning that Fleetwood needed to return to training in order to prepare. They were 5th in League One before the season was suspended.

Souttar was delighted to return to training, saying it was great to see everyone again after such a long time being stuck at home.

Souttar said: “It’s good to be back and see all the boys. The lockdown has kind of dragged on a little bit, but it is great to see some the lads and get this base work in before, hopefully, two play-off games.

“I think everyone’s missed each other. Before everything got cancelled, and we went into lockdown, we were on a great run and had great camaraderie. I really enjoyed going to training, it wasn’t just work, I was a bond.

“We didn’t do anything to strenuous today. We got hold of the ball, did a bit of passing and some stretching. After that we did a variable bleep test, not at maximum, but just so we can get our heart rates up and all the boys got through it alright and everyone’s looking well.”

Are you looking forward to football being back?