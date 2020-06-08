Huddersfield Town’s Isaac Mbenza is a target for Anderlecht according to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad.

The 24-year-old winger initially signed for Huddersfield on loan from French side Montpellier. He was a regular for the Terriers as they dropped down from the Premier League and made his move permanent in the summer. His time at West Yorkshire has sharply declined since he decided to stick around as he has struggled to break into the first team. He has only made two league appearances since Danny Cowley became the Huddersfield head coach.

This led to Mbenza, who has been capped 16 times by the Belgian U21s despite being born in France, heading back across the English Channel to sign on loan for Amiens. However he only made three league appearances for them before the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It does seem like Mbenza will soon be leaving Huddersfield and this report says he could be heading to one of the biggest names in Belgian football. According to this report from Belgium, Huddersfield want to get rid of Mbenza and this has piqued the interest of Anderlecht. The Belgian giants, who are managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, finished 8th in the Belgian Pro League this season, a humiliating position for a side usually competing for the title. Even though Mbenza’s time in England hasn’t worked out for him, Anderlecht think that if he heads their way, he might be able to add the pace needed to push them up the table.

