Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in Southend United striker Charlie Kelman this summer and with the League One club struggling to avoid relegation this could increase the chances of him departing according to the Daily Mail.

Kelman has scored six goals this season for the Shrimpers and they look destined for relegation to League One regardless of whether the season is completed as they lie 16 points adrift in the relegation zone.

Tottenham reportedly had a bid rejected for the youngster back in January, with Sunderland also interested in the teenager.

With the 18-year-old having impressed a number of potential suitors it looks highly unlikely he will be plying his trade in League Two next season should Southend’s relegation be confirmed.

With finances having been severely affected in recent months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tottenham may be able to swoop in for Kelman for a reduced fee with Southend one of the clubs likely to be looking for cash injection to aid their cause.

Spurs have a history of developing youngsters with Dele Alli having made the move from MK Dons and is now thriving in the first-team squad.

Harry Kane is the first-choice striker at Tottenham and that is unlikely to change any time soon but should they decide to pursue Kelman in the summer they could have an attractive, young proposition on their hands.

It has already been confirmed that Spurs have had to take out a sizeable loan to help their finances during this crisis which may mean they have to take more of a gamble on youngsters rather having ‘splashing the cash’ on extravagant transfers.