Speaking to Sky Sports, QPR manager Mark Warburton has moved to heap praise on star man Eberechi Eze, saying he has been “very impressed” with the sought after playmaker since his arrival.

Not only has Eberechi Eze been one of QPR’s standout stars this season, but he has been one the Championship’s best players. The attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals and laid on eight assists in 37 Championship games so far this season.

Eze’s performances for Queens Park Rangers have seen him heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the course of the summer transfer window. With the window on the horizon, speculation has heightened regarding his future with the club.

Now, QPR boss Mark Warburton has moved to heap praise on the youngster. Warburton spoke to Sky Sports about Eze, praising him for his ability to stay focused on his game despite transfer interest and the way he responds to mistakes. He said:

“I’m loathe, normally, to talk about individual players but he’s a young guy that I knew about going into the job but I’ve been very impressed. There’s been a lot of media focus, quite rightly, for his performances – he’s dealt with that really well.

“Last year he had a really hot streak and then tailed off quite significantly. That played on his mind; he knew about that. Again, he’s responded this year and he’s maintained a level of consistency home and away.

“I honestly believe that he’s a top-six Premier League player, all day long. I’ve watched how he is before games – he just can’t wait to go and play.

“He’s relaxed, he’s looking forward to it. You watch players who are a bag of nerves before games but not Ebs. He looks forward to it, responds well to a mistake, he responds well to criticism for a young guy. He gets it.”

It is clear to see why Eze is loved at QPR. Since breaking into the senior side, the playmaker has come on leaps and bounds. Rangers fans will still hold the hope of keeping Eze beyond the end of the season but there is no doubt that he will be wished the best if he does make a move up to the Premier League this summer.

