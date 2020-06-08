Middlesbrough and Sunderland are igniting their rivalry as they battle to sign Livingston’s Landon Dykes according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

It has now been two years since Middlesbrough and Sunderland have been able to play out their rivalry on the pitch. That game ended up being a thriller as the two sides drew 3-3 with Joel Asoro, Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman scoring for Sunderland to cancel out goals by Patrick Bamford, Grant Leadbitter and Patrick Bamford. There is a chance this rivalry may be restarted next season if Middlesbrough can’t avoid the drop.

The rivalry between these two sides will flare up again before any potential match as the two sides are battling over the same player. They are both interested in signing Dykes, who has been in top form for Livingston this season. This is his first full season with Livingston, he signed for them in January 2019 but was loaned back to previous club Queen of the South, and he has been able to score nine goals in 25 appearances.

This has impressed both members of the Tees-Wear rivalry and both sides are interested in signing him. Both sides will face obstacles in the fight for his signature. Firstly, Dykes is said to be worth £2m and that might be too much for a striker who is not proven south of the border. They will also be joined in the battle by Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic who may have more sway considering their size and reputation.

Who should Landon Dykes sign for?