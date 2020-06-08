Millwall boss Gary Rowett signed Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall on loan for Derby County in the 2017/18 season.

As the Lions’ manager gears up for his first full campaign in charge at the Den this summer, could he move for him again?

Winnall, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of this month and is likely to move on from the Owls on a free transfer.

The Wolverhampton-born forward would be a decent option for Millwall. He is experienced, has proven he can score goals at this level and has worked under Rowett before.

Winnall joined Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017 from Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and has since scored six goals in 43 appearances.

Rowett brought to Derby on loan two seasons ago and he chipped in with six goals in 17 games for the Rams.

Prior to his move to Hillsborough, Winnall had spells at Wolves and Scunthorpe United before Barnsley signed him in 2014. He became a key player for the Tykes and bagged 48 goals in 115 appearances, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2016.

Millwall currently sit 8th in the table and are two points off the top six with nine games left to play. The London side are in with a real shout of getting into the Play-Offs when the season resumes.

Rowett has done a decent job so far for the Lions and will be looking to bring in some of his own players this summer. Should he sign Winnall on a free?

Should Millwall target Winnall?