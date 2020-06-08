Rotherham United’s Curtis Tilt has told the Blackpool Gazette that his decision to leave Blackpool for the Millers was made easier by the number of former players at Rotherham.

The 28-year-old defender signed for Blackpool in 2017 from Wrexham. He would go on to be a regular for the Tangerines and has been a big reason why Blackpool have become a solid Sky Bet League One side. That said, Blackpool do want to push on from that and become a side that pushes for promotion.

However, despite making 99 appearances in the league, Tilt’s time at Blackpool came to an end in January. He would move to Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, something that the former Telford United man admits had been coming for a year. He said that it was a tough decision to leave Blackpool but the fact that Rotherham have several former Tangerine players in their squad made things much easier for him.

Tilt said: “It was a tough decision. It had been coming about for a year or so and last year at Blackpool was tough for me.

“I’ve fitted in well and it’s a great group of lads, just as it was at Blackpool. Knowing Clark Robertson and Kyle Vassell were already there helped me, especially Clark because of that relationship we had together in defence at Blackpool.

“Vass was hitting some good form. He was flying and scoring great goals.”

Unfortunately for Tilt, he was only able to make one appearance for Rotherham before the season was suspended.

Do you think Curtis Tilt will be a good signing for Rotherham?