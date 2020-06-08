Former England international Danny Mills has backed Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor’s decision to refuse to play in an interview with Football Insider.

The 30-year-old is set to leave Charlton at the end of his contract on June 30 and has refused to play at all for the Addicks when the season resumes on June 20 as he is concerned about picking up a potentially career-threatening injury ahead of a lucrative move.

There are a whole host of clubs interested in signing Taylor including Rangers and Galatasaray in addition to several English sides.

Taylor has already missed some of this campaign due to injury and is worried about any potential problems which has caused widespread criticism from some players and pundits.

Danny Mills has backed Taylor’s decision and says he sympathises with his predicament. “I completely get it. It is not a popular opinion but he is 30-years-old. This is his final, big contract.”

“He has not signed a pre-contract and he is not 21-years-old – there are not going to be as many deals on the table for players this year. He cannot risk it. His contract runs out and it is incredibly awkward and exceptional circumstances but I get it.”

LOYALTY

“I cannot say that I would not do the same thing in his situation. People talk about loyalty to clubs but if he gets injured are Charlton going to give him another year? Another four-year deal if he gets injured? No they are not. Put yourself in his shoes – wouldn’t we all do that?”

There are a number of things to consider when taking a look at Taylor’s situation. Of course Charlton will be desperate for one of their best players to be available to help them avoid relegation back to League One.

However, with Taylor looking for a big move and the possibility of Premier League football with the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion interested, the player has every right to put his own needs first.