West Bromwich Albion could face Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the Championship restart as Slaven Bilic looks to hand his players another friendly as reported by the Express & Star.

The two sides have been in discussions regarding a possible meeting ahead of both clubs resuming their respective seasons on June 20.

The Baggies have already played Aston Villa on Saturday in a low-key affair at Villa Park in a game which ended 2-2 but Bilic is now looking for a taste of more footballing action for his side.

The Croatian boss is also looking to move training sessions to the Hawthorns in order for the players to experience the atmosphere of playing games behind closed doors with no supporters.

West Brom’s Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling has revealed how important it is for the club to experience friendlies before the season gets back underway.

“Friendlies will be very important for the players to get a ‘feel’ of what a behind-closed-doors match is like,” he said.

“I think back to our last pre-season friendly against Bournemouth when we had six or seven thousand in the stadium and that was a strange atmosphere at times. But having no spectators will be a completely different experience and we don’t want the players surprised by it.”

“A lot of them get their bearings and feel for a game from the noise inside the stadium and that’s obviously not going to be there for them.”

“So we want them to get used to these new playing conditions. We don’t want them surprised by anything. Slaven was very keen from the outset for us to play friendlies so we are working on that.”

West Brom’s season is a little under two weeks away and with match preparations coming along nicely, they will be hoping to challenge Leeds United for the Championship title beginning with their first game against Birmingham City.