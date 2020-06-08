According to a report from the Daily Mail, Rotherham United loan star Dan Barlaser is set for a first-team chance at Newcastle United next season, with the club opting to extend his current deal with the club.

Dan Barlaser has enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan spell with Rotherham United. The midfielder has become a key player for the Millers and manager Paul Warne is a big fan of the 23-year-old.

Now, it has been reported that his performances and development while out on loan with Rotherham United has alerted parent club Newcastle United. The Premier League side say Barlaser is now “unrecognisable” compared to the player he was in his last first-team appearance and they are ready to bring him into the senior picture at St James’ Park for next season.

Barlaser has starred in Rotherham United’s midfield this season. In 35 appearances for Rotherham, he has scored two goals and laid on five assists in the process. Steve Bruce is said to have indicated his interest in bringing Barlaser into the senior picture having triggered an option to extend his deal.

However, a Championship loan move remains a possibility. A step up to the second-tier if first-team chances fail to present themselves could be an option for Barlaser, who has only made four senior appearances for Newcastle United.

While Rotherham United fans will have had a faint hope of keeping Barlaser next season, supporters will be cheering him on if he does get his reported chance to impress in the Newcastle United first-team.

Rotherham fans, judging by what you have seen this season, do you think Barlaser deserves a chance to break into the Newcastle senior side?

