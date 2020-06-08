West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United’s title battle is set to commence with the fixtures for the Championship season having been released with Sky Sports News confirming the first batch of televised encounters.

Promotion chasing West Brom, Leeds United, Fulham and Brentford will all be shown live on Sky on the first weekend as the league gears up for the remaining nine fixtures.

The action returns with a derby double-header on June 20 as London rivals Fulham and Brentford meet at Craven Cottage in a 12:30pm kick off before second-placed West Brom take on Birmingham City later that afternoon at 3pm with the chance to go top of the division.

Current leaders Leeds will try to retain their advantage when they travel to Cardiff City for a midday kick-off on June 21.

Leeds and West Brom are separated by just one point in the Championship as Slaven Bilic’s side aim to overturn the deficit from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

It has also been confirmed that any of the Championship matches which will not be shown live on Sky Sports will be available to season ticket holders for their relevant clubs via iFollow.

Throughout June all of the play-off contenders will also be in action and available to view on Sky Sports with Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Bristol City and Millwall all eyeing up a place in the top six with promotion on the horizon.

There is still a vote which needs to take place which will definitively confirm the resumption of the Championship season but news of fixtures being released for television coverage is certainly a step in the right direction.