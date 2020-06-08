Birmingham City are in the hunt for a new manager with current boss Pep Clotet leaving at the end of the season.

We picked out five potential candidates for the soon-to-be vacant position earlier today.

Chris Hughton is a name that has been thrown into the mix and he has been available since parting company with Brighton and Hove Albion in May last year.

The experienced boss managed Birmingham in the 2011/12 season and guided them to a 4th place finish in the Championship, to the group stages of the Europa League and to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Hughton impressed with the Blues and had many fans questioning what could have been when he departed for Premier League side Norwich City after just a year at St. Andrew’s.

The 61-year-old knows what it takes to get out of the second tier. He won the Championship title with Newcastle United ten years ago and guided Brighton to a 2nd place finish in 2017.

Many Birmingham fans now see him as the ideal candidate to replace Clotet this summer and finish off what he started in 2011/12.

Hughton will be being patient over his next club but would he be tempted by a return to the Midlands?

The Blues have a big decision to make over their next boss, with other names such as Aitor Karanka, Lee Bowyer and Nigel Adkins also in the frame.

Hughton’s season in charge eight years ago is the closest Birmingham have got to the Premier League since their relegation in 2011. It has been a hard slog since then but could he make a heroic return this summer?

Will Hughton return to Birmingham?