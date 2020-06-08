Speaking to Goal, Indian international goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has opened up about his trial spell with Wigan Athletic during the 2010/11 campaign, saying that he could have signed if it wasn’t for “contractual obligations”.

Apart from a three-year stint in Norway with Stabaek, Indian international goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has spent his entire career in India. Singh Sandhu started out his career with East Bengal before moving to Norway with Stabaek in 2014.

However, the ‘keeper has now revealed that he could have joined Wigan Athletic. During the 2010/ 11 season, he was given a week-long trial period with the Latics, saying that former goalkeeper John Burridge helped him get a trial with Wigan.

He said:

“In 2010-11, John Burridge came to one of the East Bengal sessions. He was watching me play, he got excited. After the session, he told me that you are wasting your time here. You should go outside and play. That was the first time I thought about going out.

“Because of his help, I got a good seven day trial with Wigan Athletic. I got to understand the level of the Premier League. If I was a free agent, I could have signed for them. But due to contractual obligation, I could not sign.”

Over the course of his career, Singh Sandhu, 28, has made 116 appearances, keeping an impressive 50 clean sheets in the process. He has also notched up 38 appearances for the Indian national team.

It would have been interesting to see how Sign Sandhu fared with Wigan Athletic. At the time of his trial, the Latics had Chris Kirkland, Ali Al-Habsi and Mike Pollitt in their goalkeeping ranks.