Pep Clotet first came to prominence when coaching under Garry Monk, following him to Leeds United before moving into a head coaching position with Oxford United and then Birmingham City after Garry Monk had left for Sheffield Wednesday. That time with the Blues is due to come to an end as confirmed by Birmingham’s club website.

The short missive in the article says, from Birmingham City’s perspective that “Pep will depart with our very best wishes” and that he “will leave as a friend with our gratitude.”

For his part, Spaniard Clotet is equally gracious in what he says in the club’s ‘farewell and thank you’ article. He adds:

“It’s been a really difficult decision to take because it’s a privilege to be part of the Blues family, but it’s the best step for everyone and it allows the Club to continue to move forward with their vision and strategy. I’m very grateful to the Club, its board and the supporters for placing their faith in me to lead the team this season and to face up to the challenges involved in what’s been a key transition under really demanding circumstances.”

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Sport

Clotet leaving is being handled in a calm and collected manner. That is in direct opposition to what some are claiming is behind-the-scenes turmoil at the club, as portrayed in this article from the Athletic (subscription needed).

In this article are tales of a shadowy ‘Mr King’ character who is purportedly behind the main decisions at the club. Tales of people with iPad suggesting player positions. Tales of former manager Steve Cotterill being told to drive from a snow-covered Bristol to Manchester for a meeting with ‘Mr King’ – which is where the iPad came out. All these stories denied by the club.

What cannot be denied is Clotet having to work under the yoke of a nine-point penalty and the threat of yet more to come should the EFL  push for an appeal over Birmingham’s failure to stick to the lowering of costs as part of an EFL-administered business plan.

As ever, it will be the fans that suffer and it will be the fans who will be the loudest on Twitter. Here are some of the responses that these fans have been making on Birmingham City’s tweeting of Clotet’s departure.

After the tweeting of that news, it was obvious that fans were going to take to Twitter and comment. These are some of those comments as fans reacted to the news.

Like all Championship sides, Birmingham City will be putting together their training schedule as they look to restart this strangest of seasons on the weekend of June 20. This will be under Pep Clotet but next season…well. that looks like a summer decision yet to be made.

 

Should Pep Clotet really be leaving Birmingham City at the end of the season?

Yes.

No.