Moses Odubajo impressed for Brentford under current QPR boss Mark Warburton during the 2014/15 season.

The now Sheffield Wednesday defender helped the Bees get into the Championship Play-Offs against the odds.

With the Hoops’ manager set to gear up for his second season in charge this summer, could he reunite with his former right-back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

Odubajo, who is 26 years old, has endured a tough year at Wednesday and could potentially leave the Yorkshire side for the right club.

He would add more options and depth to QPR’s defensive department and returning to London under Warburton could help him get his career back on track.

The ex-England Under-20 international made his name at Leyton Orient as a youngster before Brentford signed him in 2014. He did well for Warburton’s side that year and earned a move to Hull City.

Odubajo became an important player for the Tigers and was part of their side who won promotion to the Premier League in 2016. However, his last game for Hull was the Championship Play-Off final as injury woes meant he faced two campaigns on the side lines.

He has since fought back to fitness and was handed an opportunity back at Brentford last term before moving to Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Odubajo was one of the brightest defenders outside the top flight four years ago for both Brentford and Hull. QPR will be in need of some reinforcements over the summer and is a player Warburton could seek to work with again.

Should QPR try and sign Odubajo?