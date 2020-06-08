Jake Jervis is out of contract at Luton Town this summer and is likely to move on as a free agent.

The striker has fallen down the pecking order with the Championship side and is currently on loan in League Two at Salford City.

Jervis, who is 28 years old, is valued at £135,000 on Transfermarkt. He has scored six goals in 26 games for Salford this season.

He is expected to move on from Luton when his deal expires and will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

Luton signed Jervis in January 2018 from Plymouth Argyle but he has only played 14 times since his move to Kenilworth Road, scoring just once. He was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon during the last campaign.

Jervis is a well-travelled player and has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career so is a decent option for clubs out there needing a striker this summer.

He started out at Birmingham City and had loan spells away from the Midlands side at Hereford United, Notts County, Swindon Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers as a youngster.

Jervis then moved onto have permanent stints at Elazığspor, Portsmouth and Ross County before joining Plymouth Argyle in 2015. He impressed for the Pligrims and scored 31 goals in 127 matches before his move to Luton.

His time with the Hatters is likely to come to an end now and the striker will become unattached when his contract runs down.

Would you take Jervis at your club?