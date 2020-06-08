When you ask Hull City fans about the proposed restart of the Championship on June 20th, many have reservations about the team’s chances of staying in the division. One name that keeps popping up though, is that of youngster Keane Lewis Potter.

This buzz of anticipation around the young local starlet is understandable. Decimated by injuries and losing their two talisman players in Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen in January, Tigers fans have has little to cheer since New Year’s Day – which was their last win in the league. Lewis Potter is, rightly or wrongly, the focus of much of the City fan’s enthusiasm and hopes for the future.

Two goals in 14 appearances may not be ground breaking statistics, but when you consider there have only been 2 starts and 12 substitute appearances, one could argue that the local forward has not had the chance to make a massive impact in the first team squad just yet. Another goal he had a big hand in was the 96th minute equalizer at Charlton Athletic back in December, although that goal was eventually given as an own goal from Latics’ keeper Dillon Phillips.

Hull’s problems since the turn of the year have been very simple: they concede too many and don’t score enough. The returning defenders such as Jordy De Vjis, Reece Burke and Eric Lichaj will certainly help plug the leaky defence, but going forward, City still have problems. Tom Eaves has struggled for goals – only 4 in the league – and when you combine other forward players – Wilkes, Magennis, Maddison and Bowler, for example – they only have 9 between them.

Despite being young and inexperienced, playing Lewis Potter could be a shrewd call from McCann. He would absolutely give his all for his hometown club, and no doubt the watching fans – from their TV screens – would love to see “one of their own” make a difference in the 9 remaining games, starting with Charlton on 20th June.

Hull fans, would you pick KLP? Or is too soon to be throwing him into the starting line up week after week?

Should KLP start against Charlton?