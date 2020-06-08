According to Voetbal International, and written about here on The72, Coventry City are looking to the Dutch Eredivisie and PEC Zwolle and bringing in Gustavo Hamer.

The Sky Blues top the League One on 67 points, having lost just three games all season. They are seven points clear of a trio of teams in Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town who head the playoff race behind them.

Voetbal International says that only a few creases need ironing out in the deal and, once these are smoothed out, the youngster is moving to England with Coventry City.

Who is Gustavo Hamer

The 22-year-old Brazilian-born Dutch youngster has bounced around Holland a little, starting his journey in youth football with Meerburg, moving to ADO Den Haag, before landing with Feyenoord after another spell atMeerburg.

He progressed through to Feyenoord’s first-team set-up before a loan to FC Dordrecht and an eventual move to Zwolle in July 2018. That move saw him make 50 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists.

This season is the one that has caught the eye with all those 4 goals and 6 of the assists coming in 25 league games. He’s featured mainly as a right-back (14) but has also turned out as a defensive-midfielder (6), central midfielder (3), right midfield (1) and right winger (1).

What does Gustavo Hamer bring to the table

The above graphic and radar graph shows the results of a statistic based on various aspects of his game. These help to set Gustavo Hamer in a wider picture of how he is ranked capable of things and are rankings explained here on smarterscout.

Hamer has a defending quantity rating of 94, meaning that he has a high opportunity to defend when his side are not in possession. However, the quality of his defensive actions (24) is low when compared to the xGA (expected goals against) per opportunity his side have.]

However, he is ranked highly (99) when it comes to disrupting opponent moves, and also better than average (61) when it comes to the recovery of loose balls. When it comes to headed duels with opponents, he is rated very lowly (4) meaning that he is not very strong in the air.

When he moves out of defensive mode, he is handy with the ball and his contribution to the team. Whilst he may not be ranked highly with his link-up passing (38), his passing towards goal (79) is significant in moving the ball closer to dangerous areas. He also likes to get forward, as can be seen by how he is ranked (80) at receiving the ball in the opposition box.

Of course, his goals (4) and assists (6) are always rightly going to be the headline figures and he shows this with his high (99) rating in shooting. Yet, there’s more than that, 75% of the moves he is involved in lead to a goal, 59% lead to a shot and he has 57% involvement in the expected goals for PEC Zwolle this season.

Will Hamer fit into what Coventry want?

Coventry have played mainly with a mixture of a 4-3-3 (13 times) and 3-4-2-1 (12 times) formations this season. Fanataky Dabo and Michael Rose have played this position with Dabo moving to right midfield when Mark Robins switches to a back three.

Hamer outperforms both Dabo and Rose when featuring as a right-back and this comes from a higher-tier competition. It would make sense to bring him in if Robins is going to use a back four more often in the Championship next season. This would allow Rose to play in his preferred central defensive role and former Chelsea youngster Dabo to move more into midfield.

Should Coventry City weigh in with a bid for Gustavo Hamer?