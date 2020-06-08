Pep Clotet is leaving his position as manager of Birmingham City at the end of the season, as announced by their official club website this morning. Here are five candidates to replace him-

Chris Hughton- The experienced boss managed the Blues in the 2011/12 season and guided them to a 4th place finish in the Championship. With the ex-Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss currently available, could the return to St Andrews?

Nigel Adkins- He has been out of the dugout for a year now since his departure from fellow second tier side Hull City at the end of the last campaign. The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Reading boss is an option for Birmingham.

Aitor Karanka- The Spaniard left Nottingham Forest in January 2019 and may be ready to step back into management. He guided Middlesbrough to promotion to the Premier League in 2016, having got to the Play-Off final the season before.

Lee Bowyer- The current Charlton Athletic boss won the League Cup as a player for Birmingham in 2011. With all the ongoing issues at the Valley, could the Blues be tempted to move for their former midfielder? He has done an impressive job for the Addicks over the past couple of years.

Craig Gardner- The Midlands side could hand the 33 year old his first job as a manager. The experienced midfielder has racked up just under 400 appearances in his playing career, having also played for the likes of Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

Who do you want Birmingham fans?